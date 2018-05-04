Kaepernick: My Mom Gave a ‘Tongue Lashing’ to Anybody Speaking Ill of Me in Little League

While speaking Thursday at VH1’s “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms,” free agent quarterback said his adoptive mother, Teresa Kaepernick, would stick up for him in little league games when parents spoke ill “about the black child striking out all of their sons.”

Kaepernick said his parents’ “privilege” did not always protect him from being black in “predominantly white spaces.”

“When adults were unaware of who my mother was at little league baseball games, it was her that gave a tongue lashing to the parents in the stands speaking ill about the black child striking out all of their sons,” Kaepernick said, laughing.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent