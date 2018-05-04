ESPN’s Kellerman: Kanye ‘Not Rational’ in His Thinking, His Political Comments Aren’t ‘Important’

During Friday’s “First Take” on ESPN, co-host Max Kellerman shot down the notion that rapper Kanye West’s political commentary should be taken seriously, saying he has “contempt” for the idea of Kanye being a “deep thinker.”

The rapper has come under fire both for expressing his support of President Donald Trump and for saying, “400 years of slavery, that sounds like a choice.”

“[T]he idea that Kanye presents himself as a deep thinker is — I have contempt for that idea,” Kellerman declared. “I don’t consider him a deep thinker. He has an artistic way of thinking, which is not rational. He is an artist, not a public intellectual. And so, I take his public comments and history, about politics, I don’t pay attention to them. I don’t think they are important. For those who do, yes, you should be outraged by this.”

