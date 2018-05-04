Maher: ‘They Should Get Rid of’ White House Press Briefing – Press Corps ‘Should Walk Out en Masse’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the White House Press Briefing should be scrapped, and members of the press corps “should walk out en masse and make a statement.”

Maher said, “I think they should get rid of the press briefing. Because I heard from people in the press this week that they’re just fed up with Sarah Huckabee Sanders at this point. I mean, we know this is the lyingest administration ever. I mean, I think it was the Washington Post this week who said he passed 3,000 lies, Trump did. He’s the Pete Rose of lying. But, what is the point of going into this room every day and having this Baghdad Bob person just tell you this bullshit that you know is bullshit and she knows this bullshit. They should walk out en masse and make a statement.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett