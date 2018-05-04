Maher: ‘Isn’t the Joke on us’ that we Pay Attention to Kanye, ‘Who Is Just off His Meds?’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed Kanye West and wondered, “Isn’t it ridiculous that we pay attention to what this man who is just off his meds says?” He added that the power Kanye has “is a reflection of how shallow the country is.”

