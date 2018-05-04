Maher: Trump Is a ‘Fascist’ – ‘I Don’t See Him Leaving’ Even if People Are ‘Knocking on the Door with Guns’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated President Trump is someone he doesn’t see “leaving under any condition, including people knocking on the door with guns.” And that the president has “cards he hasn’t played” including, “I have the Army.”

Maher said, “[W]hat’s frightening now, to me, is that the Republican Party has so quickly lined up behind this fascist, and they’re in on it. And I think that’s a fundamental difference. And I also think it’s a flaw that the Founders did not see.”

Maher later added, “I’m worried about someone who wants to be a dictator.” After reading Trump’s tweet about the Justice Department, where Trump threatened to “get involved.” Maher stated, “He thinks he’s a king. I mean, that’s a direct threat.”

He further stated, “I don’t see him leaving under any condition, including people knocking on the door with guns. He’d be Scarface. He’d be watching on the security camera, ‘Say hello to my little friend.'”

Maher later said, “I just don’t see this man giving it up. And I just think he is — he has many cards he hasn’t played yet. I can pardon everybody. I can take the Fifth. I have the Army.”

