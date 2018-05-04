Mark Levin on Mueller Efforts to Indict, Subpoena Trump: ‘Take It to the Supreme Court’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” conservative talker Mark Levin derided special counsel Robert Mueller for signaling the possibility of subpoenaing President Donald Trump to appear before a grand jury and attempting to get an indictment.

Levin argued that should Mueller pursue the president in this manner, Trump’s response should be to force Mueller to make the argument before the Supreme Court if necessary.

Partial transcript as follows:

I would say if I were the president’s lawyer to Mr. Mueller, “We want you to present us with an explanation of your defiance of the Department of Justice policy, which you are required to follow as an employee of the Department of Justice. Moreover, we want to understand how it is that you believe that you can burden a president like this while he’s in office.”

While I’m at it, Sean, we seem to have a few Republicans in the Senate who are very confused about these things, who voted to protect Mr. Mueller rather than protect the office of the presidency, the Constitution and the American people.

And, they seem to think that they have the power, even though we have separation of powers, to tell a president who he can hire and who he can fire. Part of the problem the president has is he is dealing with ignoramuses, both inside his party and outside his party, and some of whom are dressed up as lawyers.

So, I would take us all the way to the United States Supreme Court. I would make Mueller and his band of Democrat prosecutors make their case all the way to the United States Supreme Court. If they try to subpoena him, in any way to appear before a federal grand jury, then make them make their case against the own Department of Justice, against Supreme Court precedent, and against the Constitution of the United States.

If it takes six months, it takes six months. If it takes six years, then by God, takes six years. We are not just talking about the president, which would be enough. We are talking about protecting the office of the presidency, separation of powers. When you look at those 49 areas of questions, there’s not a single criminal statute. There’s not a single obstruction. What has been obstructed? They are not investigating Russia. What it said that they are not investigating that they don’t want to investigate?

No, they want to know his intent on whether he obstructed. They want to treat him like they treated Martha Stewart.

Well, guess what? He is the president, Mr. Mueller. This isn’t it one of your failed anthrax cases or one of your failed “Whitey” Bulger cases. This is the president of the United States.

You know what that means? We of the people come have a stake in this. We, the people, get to decide. The framers decided the only way he remove a president though the body politic, through the House and Senate. And it’s a heavy burden. Not by some rogue prosecutor with a bunch of democratic prosecutors. They don’t get to do it. And the people need to rise up and demand — demand, that this go all the way to the Supreme Court to put these rogue prosecutors in their place.