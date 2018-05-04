Van Jones: Fox News Is Normalizing Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Treasonous Language’

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Obama administration green jobs czar and network contributor Van Jones attacked Rudy Giuliani for saying on Fox News that the FBI behaved like “stormtroopers” when they raided Michael Cohen’s office was “treasonous language.”

According to Jones, Fox News was complicit in normalizing this so-called “treasonous language.”

Jones said, “This actually does point to a deeper set of problems, which is systematically you’re having a huge section of the American people cleaved off. We don’t talk about America’s government anymore, which we’re all supposed to respect. We talk about the deep state. It’s the same thing. It’s public servants, civil servants, elected officials trying to make America work. Sometimes they’re good, sometimes they’re bad, they’re human. The idea that you now have tens of millions of people who are buying into this rhetoric.”

He added, “This rhetoric did not raise eyebrows on the station that it was aired on, because it’s a constant refrain that America’s government is now somehow the enemy of the American people. That treasonous language being normalized is as dangerous as anything else we’re seeing.”

