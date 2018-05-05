Giuliani: Trump ‘Did Not in Any Way Violate the Campaign Finance Law’

Saturday, Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump’s legal team, appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Justice” to address the Stormy Daniels payment and his comments on the situation from this week.

“The President of the United States did not in any way violate the campaign finance law,” the former New York City mayor reaffirmed to host Jeanine Pirro, adding that both Republicans and Democrats would agree with him.

“Did you misspeak or did people not interpret what you were saying? Were you talking about the facts or were you talking about the law?” Pirro asked.

“The facts I’m still learning,” he responded. “This is, you know, 1.2 million documents. I have been in the case for two weeks — virtually one day in comparison to other people. So, I’m not an expert on the facts yet. I am an expert on the law … And the fact is there is no way this is a campaign finance violation of any kind. Nor was it a loan. It was an expenditure, and this expenditure would have been made whether he was running for president or he wasn’t running for president. And we can show that from the history of these two gentlemen.”

