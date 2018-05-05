Joy Reid: Why Should People Trust Supreme Court ’Full of Partisans’ to Not Just Protect the President?

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, host Joy Reid asked National Memo editor-in-chief Joe Conason why the American people should trust a court full of “partisans” would not choose to just protect President Donald Trump “regardless of precedent.”

“Let’s say this goes to the Supreme Court, why should the American people expect a court, not the same makeup, but a court that did Bush v. Gore, that seems to a lot of Americans to have been a partisan decision to choose the president the majority preferred. Why should the American people then expect that this court, which you know is full of partisans would not simply protect Donald Trump regardless of precedent?” asked Reid.

Conason replied, “They swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, Joy. That’s what they’re supposed to do, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats.”

