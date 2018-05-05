Stormy Daniels Asks Alec Baldwin’s Trump for Resignation in Exchange for Her to Go Away

A star-studded “Saturday Night Live” cold open lampooned the ongoing Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump case, including an appearance from the porn actress herself.

In the skit, Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, played phone tag with Ben Stiller as Trump attorney Michael Cohen as the FBI listened along.

“How are you holding up in prison?” Baldwin’s Trump asked.

Cohen also placed a call to Trump doctor Dr. Harold Bornstein, played by Martin Short. Short’s character immediately offered to give out any of his clients’ medical information.

After hanging up with Dr. Bornstein, Cohen dialed Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani, who was live on Fox News Channel at the time.

Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon also joined in on the phone calls as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to discuss Giuliani calling Kushner “disposable.”

Later, Baldwin asked Stiller to get Stormy Daniels on the phone.

“Just tell me, what do you need for this to all go away?” Baldwin as Trump asked.

Daniels responded, “A resignation.”

“Yeah, right,” he replied. “Being president is like doing porn — once you do it, it’s hard to do anything else.”

Baldwin’s character then asked Daniels why he cannot solve their relationship problems.

“Sorry, Donald, it’s too late for that. I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a coming, baby,” she said.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent