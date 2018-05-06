Carville: Hillary Always Gets the Most Votes When She Runs

Former Clinton adviser James Carville said Sunday on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable” that he was unsure if Hillary Clinton will run in 2020, adding that she had “always gotten the most votes” whenever she runs.

“My guess is that’s not really in her plans right now,” Carville said of a potential 2020 run for Clinton. “She didn’t show any indication that she wants to run for president again.”

He continued, “You know, she’s never run an election where she didn’t get the most votes — both in the primaries in 2008, the primaries in 2016, and the general election in 2016. … And 16 times in a row that a Clinton has run – either her or him – they’ve always gotten the most votes. So there’s something to be said for that.”

