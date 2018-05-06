Dem Sen Jones: DNC Lawsuit Against Trump Campaign Not the ‘Right Thing to Do’

During a recent appearance on Katie Couric’s podcast, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) weighed in on the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit alleging a conspiracy between Russia, WikiLeaks and President Donald Trump’s campaign to disrupt the 2016 election.

According to Jones, pursuing a solution through the judicial system was not the way to go.

“I don’t think the lawsuit was the right thing to do,” Jones said. “It’s just not something that I felt like would be appropriate to do. There’s a lot going on right now that it’s going to come out one way or another.”

Jones went on to say Congress should be responsible for the solution instead of the courts.

