Giuliani: We Don’t Have to Comply with a Potential Subpoena from the Special Counsel

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said President Donald Trump did not have to comply with any potential subpoenas from special counsel Robert Mueller.
When asked if Trump will comply with a subpoena, Giuliani said, “Well, we don’t have to. He’s the President of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have. President Clinton negotiated a deal.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.