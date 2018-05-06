Giuliani: We Don’t Have to Comply with a Potential Subpoena from the Special Counsel

Pres. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos “we don’t have to” comply with a potential subpoena from the special counsel, adding “He's the President of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have.” https://t.co/R6JsMQN9yM pic.twitter.com/RX6MLYeQ2e

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said President Donald Trump did not have to comply with any potential subpoenas from special counsel Robert Mueller.

When asked if Trump will comply with a subpoena, Giuliani said, “Well, we don’t have to. He’s the President of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have. President Clinton negotiated a deal.”

