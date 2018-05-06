Giuliani: No Knowledge of Cohen Paying Other Women, But Would Have ‘If It Was Necessary’

Did Michael Cohen make payments to other women on behalf of the president? Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos : “I have no knowledge of that, but I would think if it was necessary, yes." https://t.co/R6JsMQN9yM pic.twitter.com/Ol0Hpb0Xp9

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New York City Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said he had no specific knowledge of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen paying additional women. However, Giuliani said that Cohen would have if it were “necessary.”

When asked if Cohen make payments to other women on behalf of the president, Giuliani said, “I have no knowledge of that. But I would think if it was necessary, yes. He made payments for the president.”

