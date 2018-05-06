Giuliani Rejects Possibility of Trump Ruling Out Not Exercising His Fifth Amendment Rights

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New York City Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, would not rule out the possibility that President Donald Trump would assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if subpoena by special counsel Robert Mueller

When asked if he is “confident” that the president would not exercise the Fifth Amendment, Giuliani said, “How could I ever be confident of that?”

Giuliani continued, “I’m facing a situation with the president and the other lawyers are, in which every lawyer in America thinks he would be a foolish to testify. I have a client who wants to testify. He said it yesterday. And, you know, Jay and I said to ourselves, ‘my goodness, I hope we get a chance to tell him the risk that he’s taking.’ So he may testify. And we may actually work things out with Bob Mueller because working with him directly is good.”

