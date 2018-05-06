House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes: ‘We Have to Move Quickly’ to Hold AG Jeff Sessions in Contempt of Congress

. @DevinNunes : We have to move quickly to hold AG Jeff Sessions in contempt, and that’s what I’m going to press for this week pic.twitter.com/QsPdcrVSwq

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said he would move “this week” to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress.

Nunes said the Justice Department is refusing to comply with a subpoena for information on the FISA process.

He continued, “The only thing that’s left that we can do is we have to move quickly to hold the attorney general of the United States in contempt and that’s what I’m going to press for this week.”

