Jonathan Karl: Trump Team Wants to Make Midterms a ‘Referendum on Impeachment’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” network chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl said President Donald Trump’s political team believed the way to keep a Republican majority in the 2018 midterm elections was to make the this a “referendum on impeachment.”

Karl said, “The president’s political team wants this to be the second Trump election. They want to put Trump on the ballot. They want to make it a referendum on Trump versus Democrats who want to try to impeach Trump. Do you want Trump or do you want him impeached? That is their argument.”

He added, “The Trump political team believes you have to make the this a referendum on impeachment, a referendum on the president.”

