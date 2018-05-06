Michelle Obama on 2016 Election: ‘What Is Going on in Our Heads Where We Let That Happen?’

Saturday at the United State of Women Summit in Los Angeles, former first lady Michelle Obama discussed the 2016 presidential election and asked the audience how we allowed it to happen.

Obama said,”Sorry, in light of this last election, I’m concerned about us as women and how we think. And what is really going on. What is going on in our heads where we let that happen, you know?”

She continued, “When the most qualified person running was a woman, and look what we did instead, I mean that says something about where we are. Forget everybody else. That’s what we have to explore, because if we as women are still suspicious of one another, if we still have this crazy, crazy bar for each other that we don’t have for men. If we are still doing that today. If we’re not comfortable with the notion that a woman could be our president compared to … what, then we have to have those conversations with ourselves as women.”

(h/t The Hill)

