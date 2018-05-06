NBC’s Chuck Todd: Term ‘Credibility Gap’ Seems ‘Particularly Relevant Again’ Today with Trump

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd opened the show by asserting the “term credibility gap” seems “particularly relevant again today,” in the era of President Donald Trump.

Todd said, “It was in the 1960s during Lyndon Johnson’s presidency that the term credibility gap gained currency. The difference between what the administration told the public and what actually was true. The term seems particularly relevant again today.”

He continued, “We have been told by his doctor that Donald Trump would be the healthiest president ever. Now we were told the president wrote that letter. We were told he fired James Comey because of the Russia investigation. Now we’re told he was fired because he refused to say that Mr. Trump was not a target of the investigation. We had been told President Trump knew nothing about the $130,000 payment made by his lawyer to Stormy Daniels. Now we’re told the president reimbursed Cohen though a retainer. Then we were told Giuliani will get his facts straight. The president could not tell us what those facts are at that moment. All presidents stretch the truth. Some more than others. The economy is strong. The president does have a faithful base. Could it be that by the time Robert Mueller issues his findings, no matter what they are, people are too numb to the truth-shading and too confused by the doubts Mr. Trump is irresponsibly sowing to care?”

