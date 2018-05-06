Nikki Haley: A ‘Private Conversation’ Happens If Trump ‘Communicates in a Way That I’m Uncomfortable With’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “CBS Sunday Morning,” United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley explained how she sometimes deals with President Donald Trump’s “communication style” if it makes her “uncomfortable.”

Haley said she doesn’t defend it but instead discusses it with him privately.

“What I will tell you is, if there is anything that he communicates in a way that I’m uncomfortable with, I pick up the phone and call him,” she said. “I don’t need to be public about that. I think that’s a private conversation that should happen when I feel it, and I think it’s one that he’s receptive to when I do.”

