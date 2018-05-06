Rudy Giuliani on Possibility John Kerry Is ‘Violating’ the Logan Act: ‘Nobody Seems to Care’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is also a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, pointed out that no one seems to care that former Secretary of State John Kerry was in potential violation of the Logan Act for lobbying to save the Iran nuclear deal abroad.

The Logan Act criminalizes negotiation with foreign governments by unauthorized persons, and Giuliani was referenced reports that Kerry was secretly speaking with foreign leaders in an attempt to save that deal, which President Donald Trump is considering leaving.

While being questioned about President Donald Trump’s payment to Micheal Cohen, Giuliani said, “I don’t think this is at all relevant anymore. This is like chasing the Flynn tangent when it turns out that John Kerry is violating the Logan Act and nobody seems to care. You haven’t asked me about it.”

