WH’s Conway to CNN’s Tapper: Stormy Daniels Attorney Avenatti Has Appeared on CNN ‘Over 65 Times in Less Than Two Months’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House aide Kellyanne Conway got into a heated exchange with host Jake Tapper over what Tapped suggested was “a credibility problem.”

During that exchange, Tapper questioned Conway about the $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, to which Conway pointed out CNN had Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti on at least 65 time in the last two months.

Conway said, “I know the president said he didn’t know it when it occurred. Now, respectfully I know that CNN has invested a lot in this story and in Ms. Daniels’ attorney. Mr. Avenatti He has appeared on your network over 65 times in less than two months. That a choice that you make. When I look at the CNN polling, I don’t see this on there. I see the economy and immigration, health care. I see ISIS, historic talks on North Korea. We are on the precipice of ending decades of war between North Korea and South Korea in large part due to this presidents leadership.”

Tapper asked, “Do you think his job includes lying to the American people. Because he continues to do so.”

Conway shot back, “You just want that to go viral. And you want to say President Trump and lie in the same sentence.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN