Chaffetz: ‘The Improbable Election of Donald Trump Is Not Probable Cause to Pursue Him’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz discussed the pushback special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation received from Judge T.S. Ellis III over the charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Chaffetz said, “It’s a real big deal because look, the improbable election of Donald Trump is not probable cause to pursue him.”

He added, “They have got to follow evidence. They have got to follow, you know, the truth. The question is what is it started this initial probe? And it’s become so far and so wide for judge Ellis to push back on this and say show us the scope memo? They have got to provide that. They won’t provide it to Congress, but they have got to provide it to the judge.”

