Clay Travis: Colin Kaepernick Will Make an Excuse Blaming Trump to ‘Dodge’ Going to the White House

Sunday on Washington D.C. Fox affiliate WTTG’s “The Final 5,” “Outkick the Coverage” founder Clay Travis predicted free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick would make an excuse and blame President Donald Trump for using him so he can “dodge” the upcoming summit on issues of race.

“I don’t think he’ll go because I think he’ll make an excuse about how he feels like he’s being used by the president and there’s no actual reason for him to go,” Travis told host Britt McHenry. “I think the bigger issue, substantively, for Colin Kaepernick is even though for the last two years he’s been such an important part of the discussions in this country, he hasn’t actually said anything or done anything of a substantive or cogent fashion when it comes to analyzing his political beliefs.”

“[I]n general, there’s just not a lot to him, and I think he gets exposed if he sits down and has to explain his political beliefs because I don’t think there’s had a lot of substance there,” he continued.

