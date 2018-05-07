Maxine Waters to Teamsters on Trump: ‘Damn This President’

Last weekend in Los Angeles at a Teamsters Union meeting, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) cursed President Donald Trump and blamed him for taking the country to the brink of a “constitutional crisis.”

Water said, “We’re in a difficult time in this country. We are almost at a constitutional crisis in the United States of America. It is a constitutional crisis because we’ve got a president the likes of which we’ve never seen before. You know, some people think his antics sometimes are funny, sometimes cute, sometimes unusual. And to say, ‘Well, you know, he’s going to learn to become presidential.’ That’s a lie.”

She continued, “He’s never going to be presidential because he does not respect the Constitution of the United States of America and he is no friend to organized labor. Let me just say this: I know that some of our membership in various areas of the country said, ‘Well, you know, we don’t think we’ve gotten a fair shake. We don’t think government has paid enough attention to some of our rural communities and our little towns,’ but I want you to know this—whether it is healthcare, or whether it is food stamps, or whether it is any of the issues dealing with the least of these—and whether it’s issues about whether or not our government and our elected officials are going to support the right to organize and support the right to bargain.”

She added, “It has not been Republicans. It is always Democrats. We’ve been there for you. We’re gonna stay there for you. And damn this president! We’re not going to let him destroy organized labor.”

