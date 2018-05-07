McCarthy: Dems Want to ‘Capture This Government to Try to Impeach’ or Block Bills or Raise Taxes

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated Democrats want to take control of the government to impeach the president, stop any legislation from passing, or raise taxes.

McCarthy said, “I’m going to tell you this, people can underestimate us. They’ve done that before. And this is the same thing Nancy Pelosi said in the time before. All they want to do is capture this government to try to impeach this president or stop anything from happening or raising your taxes. I think the American public is too smart for that. They’ve watched having unemployment the lowest it’s been in 18 years. They’ve watched the world become safer. And there’s so much more we can do to make this country greater.”

