Sean Hannity to Jeff Sessions: ‘Are You Part of the Swamp? Are You Part of the Deep State?’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity lobbied Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to respond to Congress’ requests for documents regarding the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Hannity addressed Sessions directly on the issues of urgency and respect for the federal constitutional system of government.

“Mr. Attorney General, I say this with all respect: Where is your urgency? You need to do your job,” Hannity said. “This has gone on way too long. These are legitimate, important requests. You are not impervious, nor the DOJ impervious, to the rule of law and our federal system, co-equal branches of power and checks and balances.”

He went on to say if Sessions and Rosenstein continued to ignore congressional requests, then they should face contempt of Congress charges and asked if the two were part of the so-called swamp and deep state.

“Now, if the Attorney General does not take significant measures to find urgency and speed up the delivery of these requested for months and even years of unredacted documents, then it is time for Sessions, Rosenstein, and anyone else who is obstructing Congress’ investigation to be held in contempt and face the serious legal consequences associated with it.”

“In other words, Mr. Attorney General, Mr. Deputy Attorney General, it is time to decide — are you part of the swamp? Are you part of the deep state? Are you going to fix our justice system and let Congress do its job?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor