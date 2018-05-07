Tucker: ‘Getting Harder to Deny’ Mueller Probe a ‘Partisan Witch-Hunt Designed to Topple a President’

. @TuckerCarlson : "Even as ominous signs accumulated, we struggled against calling the Mueller investigation a partisan witch hunt designed to topple a president. We didn't want to think that it was. Unfortunately, it's getting harder to deny that now." https://t.co/yxghXN3udv pic.twitter.com/7zUz2vMJrQ

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson explained why it was becoming apparent special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe wasn’t just about investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, but about a push to “topple” Donald Trump from the presidency.

“Even as ominous signs accumulated, we struggled against calling the Mueller investigation a partisan witch-hunt designed to topple a president,” he said. “We didn’t want to think that it was. Unfortunately, it’s getting harder to deny that now.”

Carlson cited comments from Federal Judge T.S. Ellis to bolster that claim but noted that the Mueller probe could not lead to the removal of Trump. He explained only Congress had that power, which would be done in a transparent process.

