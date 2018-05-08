Giuliani: Trump ‘Encouraging Me to Do More’ Interviews

While speaking to NBC White House Correspondent Kristen Welker on Tuesday, Trump legal team member and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani stated that the president is “encouraging me to do more” interviews.

Giuliani said, “The president is encouraging me to do more of them. I try to keep them under control, I just did one on Sunday, given though we had about four requests. No, the president feels that the TV interviews have organized his supporters and those who are — who understand the way in which he’s been very badly treated in this situation from the very beginning.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett