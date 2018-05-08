Pelosi Calls Claim She Would Raise Taxes as Majority Leader ‘Accurate’

In an interview during a Politico Playbook Live event on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Politico’s Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman that it would be “accurate” to say that she would seek to raise taxes if her party under her leadership were in charge of the House of Representatives.

Pelosi was asked about the possibility of instituting single-payer health care and raising taxes, to which she acknowledged a desire to “revisit” tax legislation.

“The second part is accurate,” Pelosi said with a chuckle. “I do think we should revisit tax legislation in the way we always have — in a bipartisan, transparent way that the result is unifying for the country. I do object to what they did in the dark of night and in the speed of light, show up with something that gives 83 percent of the benefits to the top 1 percent and 86 million middle-income families will pay more taxes in the life of this bill, even though they called it a middle-class bill. It gives a trillion-and-a-half in tax cuts to corporate America, adding over $2 trillion to the national debt because of the interest on that money. And part of that benefit to corporate America is to allow them to create jobs overseas rather than here.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor