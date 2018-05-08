Trump: We’re Out of Iran Deal and Reinstating Sanctions – Iran ‘Will Have Bigger Problems’ if It Keeps Nuclear Aspirations

During a statement on Tuesday, President Trump announced the US’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the reinstitution of economic sanctions on Iran. He further warned that if Iran continues to pursue nuclear weapons, “it will have bigger problems than it has ever had before.”

Trump said, “[I]t is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement. The Iran deal is defective at its core. … Therefore, I am announcing today, that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. In a few moments, I will sign a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating US nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime. We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction. Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States.”

He further stated, “If the regime continues its nuclear aspirations, it will have bigger problems than it has ever had before.”

