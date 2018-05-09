Brzezinski: I Question Whether Iran Deal Withdrawal Was ‘To Deflect from Something Else’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated that while withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal was a campaign promise President Trump made and a move that could appeal to his base, “the totality of this president’s behavior and decisions does lead me to question why he does anything, and whether or not it’s to deflect from something else.”

Brzezinski said, “It was a campaign promise. It does appeal, possibly, to his base. But the totality of this president’s behavior and decisions does lead me to question why he does anything, and whether or not it’s to deflect from something else. I don’t think he has the moral compass to make a decision based on our own national security even, at this point.”

(h/t Mediaite)

