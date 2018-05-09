GOP Sen Gardner: Trump ‘Maximum-Pressure Doctrine’ Set Table for Success with North Korea

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said President Donald Trump credit for his “maximum-pressure doctrine” bringing North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table.

Gardner said, “The president deserves great credit for setting the table for success, but what we have to see is that Kim Jong-un recognizing denuclearization doesn’t mean he stops developing the weapons, but it means giving them up with the inspectors on the ground to prove indeed the program has ended and dismantled.”

On the three returning hostages, Gardner continued, “if you remember, though, Otto Warmbier was murdered by Kim Jong-un during the watch of President Trump. That happened on the watch of President Trump. What has happened differently since that action, since that death, that tragic death, is the application of maximum pressure. Something I have sought for many years that we started in Congress with the passage of my legislation and the North Korea sanctions enhancement policy, The Enhancement Act. That started to apply a pressure doctrine that President Trump has utilized to the best extent possible. And continues to put the economic, diplomatic pressure on the regime. As a result of that, you see how Otto Warmbier was treated. And you now see the three individuals coming home. I’m thankful, and this country is blessed they are coming home. We have to do more. We can’t give up on the pressure. The only reason this is happening is because President Trump believes in the maximum-pressure doctrine. This wouldn’t have happened under the strategic patience doctrine.”

