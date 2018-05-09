House Whip Scalise: ‘No Doubt’ Dems Will Impeach Trump If They Win in November

Wednesday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) warned Democrats would move to impeach President Donald Trump if they reassumed control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections.

Hewitt asked Scalise about that possibility, calling it the “bottom line” of the 2018 campaign.

“I think there’s no doubt they will, Hugh,” Scalise replied. “They’ve telegraphed a lot of that. Their base is so far radical to the left. Look, Nancy Pelosi yesterday, first of all, she said she’s running for speaker again, so you’ve got to just close your eyes and go back to 2008 if you wonder whether or not you should vote for a Republican or a Democrat in November. Look at what Nancy Pelosi did in that short two year period with Obamacare, with the stimulus bill, with Dodd-Frank. They passed cap and trade out of the House. They wrecked our economy, Hugh. And we had less than 2 percent growth for eight years.

Scalise emphasized the strides made under Trump’s leadership and warned a Democratic majority could reverse that.

“Now under President Trump, in what President Trump has done to roll back regulation, to work with Congress to get this great tax cut bill passed, we have the lowest unemployment in almost 20 years,” Scalise added. “The right track/wrong track indicator, which tells you where people think the country’s going, we’re actually well above 50 percent for the first time since 2007. What that means is Barack Obama never, did the country think, we were heading on the right track when Barack Obama was president. Under President Trump now, in just a year and a half, 57 percent of the country feels we’re going the right way. Let’s not turn back the clock. Pelosi has said she actually wants to raise your taxes. Yesterday, she said she would raise taxes when we are seeing how cutting taxes is getting our economy moving again. So we know the direction they would take our country if they got the majority. We can’t let that happen.”

