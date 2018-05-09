Manchin: West Virginians Don’t Look at Me as Democrat

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said his constituents didn’t look at him as “a Democrat,” but as a West Virginian.

Discussing his thoughts on his upcoming West Virginia U.S. Senate race, Manchin said, “I have been down this road before. In 2012 Barack Obama got beat by Mitt Romney in West Virginia by 35 points. I won re-election by 25 points. That is a sixty point swing. It’s unheard of.”

He added, “So the bottom line they don’t look at me as a Democrat, but they look at me as a West Virginian.”

