Watch: Haspel Confirmation Hearing Interrupted by Protester — ‘Bloody Gina! You Are a Torturer’

Wednesday while President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA Gina Haspel was testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee a protester was removed by Capitol police.

The unidentified woman shouted, “The question is what did you do to human beings in U.S. custody. Bloody Gina! Bloody Gina! Bloody Gina! You are a torturer. Bloody Gina!”

