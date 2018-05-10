CNN’s Christine Brennan: Either Venus, Serena Williams ‘Would Have Pummeled’ John McEnroe

Thursday, CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan reacted to tennis legend John McEnroe saying Donald Trump offered him $1 million to play either Venus or Serena Williams in a match.
Brennan said either of the female tennis stars “would have pummeled” McEnroe, the former top men’s player in the world who is now 59-years-old.
“I think Serena or Venus would have pummeled him, a la Billie Jean King over Bobby Riggs back in 1973,” Brennan declared. “Serena Williams is such a powerful player. We have never seen anyone like her, and obviously, her record speaks for itself.”
