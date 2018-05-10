CNN’s Christine Brennan: Either Venus, Serena Williams ‘Would Have Pummeled’ John McEnroe

by Trent Baker10 May 20180

Thursday, CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan reacted to tennis legend John McEnroe saying Donald Trump offered him $1 million to play either Venus or Serena Williams in a match.

Brennan said either of the female tennis stars “would have pummeled” McEnroe, the former top men’s player in the world who is now 59-years-old.

“I think Serena or Venus would have pummeled him, a la Billie Jean King over Bobby Riggs back in 1973,” Brennan declared. “Serena Williams is such a powerful player. We have never seen anyone like her, and obviously, her record speaks for itself.”

