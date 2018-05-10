Colbert: Trump Is a ‘Horny Old Racist Who Likes Cheeseburgers More Than His Children’

by Pam Key10 May 20180

Wednesday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” during his monologue, host Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump was a “horny old racist who likes cheeseburgers more than his children.”

After he explained AT&T paid $200,000 to Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, Colbert said, “OK, OK — they did it. They did it. That’s on record. But they explained they had a good reason. ‘Essential Consulting was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration.’ You paid for insights into this administration? He’s a horny old racist who likes cheeseburgers more than his children. $200,000, dollars please!”

