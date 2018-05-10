Colbert: Trump Is a ‘Horny Old Racist Who Likes Cheeseburgers More Than His Children’

Wednesday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” during his monologue, host Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump was a “horny old racist who likes cheeseburgers more than his children.”

After he explained AT&T paid $200,000 to Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, Colbert said, “OK, OK — they did it. They did it. That’s on record. But they explained they had a good reason. ‘Essential Consulting was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration.’ You paid for insights into this administration? He’s a horny old racist who likes cheeseburgers more than his children. $200,000, dollars please!”

