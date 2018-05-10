ESPN’s ‘First Take’ Brings on Rapper Meek Mill as a Guest to Discuss Criminal Justice Reform

Thursday, rapper Meek Mill joined as a guest on ESPN’s “First Take” to talk criminal justice reform just weeks after being released from prison while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

“I feel like I got a job to participate to help change these policies and laws that keep people in and out of prison without committing crimes,” Meek Mill explained. “That’s just the one part of the system that I’ve been through, the part I witnessed, the part I experienced. So, I thought it would be good if I reached back out and helped some of the people, family members and friends that stood up for me through my rough times.”

He added, “It’s been 10 years since I’ve been under the eye of the law for criminal activity. and I’m still being sent back to prison for minor infraction like technical violations. … I don’t think the policy should exist.

