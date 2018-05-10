John McEnroe: Trump Offered Me $1 Million to Play One of the Williams Sisters

Tennis legend John McEnroe says before Donald Trump was in office, the real estate mogul offered him $1 million to face off with either Venus or Serena Williams, but he turned it down.

“It was after Serena and Venus started talking about how they could beat a lot of guys,” McEnroe recalled on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger.” “I was calling a match and suddenly I get this envelope and it’s from Donald Trump, who is promoter galore. … [H]e wrote me a letter, ‘Dear John, I want to offer you $1 million again to play either Serena or Venus.'”

McEnroe went on to say he turned down the offer because he has never felt like wanting to play a woman in a match.

