Sen Angus King: Trump Deserves ‘Substantial Credit’ for North Korea Summit

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said President Donald Trump deserved “substantial credit” for the upcoming negotiations with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

On the release of three Americans from North Korea, King said, “I think it is a positive development. The fact that we’re moving toward a summit with North Korea is also good news. And I think the president deserves substantial credit for that.”

He continued, “I’m delighted that we’re going to be entering into these negotiations and maybe this time it will work.”

He added, “If we can pull it off, if this president can pull it off, listen, I’ll be the first person to say congratulations. But just a word of caution, we’re not there yet.”

