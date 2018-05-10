Ted Cruz: ‘Most of the Media’ Has ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said the majority of media’s obsession with the Stormy Daniels story showed “they’re just out of their minds” with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Cruz said, “Most of the media, they’re just out of their minds! They have what I call Trump Derangement Syndrome, where all they can do is attack the president all day long on the scandal of the day.”

He added, “I gotta tell you, I think most Texans are really tired of it. When I go home, nobody asks about the latest scandal of the day and whatever the talking heads are lighting their hair on fire about. People are excited about tax cuts, about regulations being lifted, about jobs growing.”

