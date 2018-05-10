Trump: We’ll Have ‘Great Healthcare Plans’ Coming Out ‘Over the Next Four Weeks’

During a speech in Indiana on Thursday, President Trump stated that there will be “great healthcare plans” coming out over the next four weeks and touted the elimination of the individual mandate.

Trump said, “We got rid of the individual mandate. We have great plans coming out. … And we’re doing everything to keep those premiums down, but it’s a failed experiment, Obamacare. But wait until you see the plans we have coming out, literally, over the next four weeks. We have great healthcare plans coming out. But we got rid of the individual mandate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett