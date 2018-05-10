VP Pence on Mueller Investigation: ‘It’s Time to Wrap It Up’

In an interview that aired Thursday on NBC’s “Today,” Vice President Mike Pence said it was time for special counsel Robert Mueller to “wrap up” his investigation.

Partial transcript as follows:

MITCHELL: Bob Mueller, you knew him. He must have briefed you when you were a member of Congress, is a Marine, he’s a life-long Republican, do you think he can be trusted? Do you think he is a bad guy?

PENCE: Our administration has been fully cooperating with the special counsel and will continue to.

MITCHELL: Do you think his investigation is a hoax?

PENCE: What I think is it’s been about a year since this investigation began. Our administration has provided over a million documents. We’ve fully cooperated in it in the interest of the country. I think it’s time to wrap it up. I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.