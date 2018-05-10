Whoopi Goldberg Challenges Trump to Experience Waterboarding — ‘I Would Like You to Try It’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said if President Donald Trump supports waterboarding he should “try it.”

After playing a clip of Trump saying “torture works,” Goldberg said, “Well I would like to say is —I would like you to try it.”

She continued, “I think people who have actually been tortured, who are saying that this is not a good thing, you should listen to them because you have never been tortured and neither has Dick Cheney.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN