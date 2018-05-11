Dashcam Video Shows Off-duty Florida Cop Saving a Baby’s Life

Marion County, FL, Deputy Jeremie Nix was heading home when he was flagged down by a woman in distress.

Per a WESH report, Nechole Crowell told Nix her 3-month-old son Kingston was unresponsive and was in need of help.

“I just kind of panicked and started crying and I was just like tell me that he is breathing,” Crowell said to WESH.

Nix turned his patrol car around and pulled up next to Crowell on the side of the road.

He attempted CPR on the baby, but it did not work. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, Nix put Kingston in his car and zoomed off to nearby Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Kingston was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to doctors, Nix’s decision to rush the baby to the hospital saved his life.

“I am thanking God, and I’m just grateful, and so I want the world to know that he is amazing and he’s a hero in my book, whether he’s a hero in anyone else’s or not. And I am sure when King gets old enough to hear the story he will think he is a hero as well,” Crowell told WESH.

