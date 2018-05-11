Gaetz: ‘Very Embarrassing’ for Left, Media That Dennis Rodman Conducted More N Korea Diplomacy Than Obama

. @RepMattGaetz : "It must be very embarrassing for the political left and the mainstream media that @dennisrodman conducted more diplomacy in North Korea than the Obama administration ever did." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/NGjPPqobzW

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took a jab at former President Barack Obama’s diplomatic efforts regarding North Korea.

Gaetz said that former NBA star Dennis Rodman had done more with North Korea than eight years of Obama, which he said “must be very embarrassing” for the political left and the mainstream media.

“It must be very embarrassing for the political left and the mainstream media that Dennis Rodman conducted more diplomacy in North Korea than the Obama administration ever did,” Gaetz said. “And here we’ve got President Trump delivering results. So, let’s check the scoreboard. Under Obama administration, we put five terrorists back on the battlefield to get the deserter Beau Bergdahl back.”

“Here in the last week, President Trump takes them off the battlefield,” he continued. “At the same time, We’re bringing home three Americans. So if you look at the results, if you look at the scoreboard, President Trump has America winning. And, that is not something we were used to over last eight years.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor