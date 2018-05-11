George Will: Trump Is ‘a Kind of Mistake of Nature’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Washington Post columnist George Will offered his assessment of President Donald Trump while elaborating on his latest Post column that deems Vice President Mike Pence to be “worse” than Trump.

“Donald Trump is an open book who has been reading himself to the country for 30 years,” Will said. “There are just no mysteries left, and he is this, as I said, this jumble of insecurities and partially or not at all really compensating vanities.”

“He’s a kind of mistake of nature, and he is what he is,” he added.

Later in the segment, he likened Pence to Uriah Heep from Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield.”

“Mr. Pence is a combination between Elmer Gantry and Uriah Heep,” Will said. “Uriah Heep is the Dickens character who is forever pronouncing himself humbled about this and so very humbled about that. If you’re going to be, as Mr. Pence has decided to be, conspicuously pious and conspicuously moral then you have to watch where you’re planting your feet because your mind is all over the ground.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor