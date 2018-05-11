Heilemann: ‘I Would Slit My Throat’ if I Had to Sit in WH Briefing Room Every Day

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” “The Circus” host and Executive Producer and NBC National Affairs Analyst John Heilemann stated that he couldn’t tolerate being a member of the White House Press Corps and dealing with the “Baghdad Bobness” of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and would cut his throat after a couple of briefings.

After host Nicolle Wallace stated she couldn’t tell the difference between Sanders and Baghdad Bob, Heilemann said members of the White House Press Corps “do valiant work every day trying to get some semblance of truth, or at least to expose the hypocrisy and the lies, the Baghdad Bobness of it from the podium. But, if you’re asking me how they tolerate it, how they live with it…they have more fortitude than I have. I could not go down there and do what Kristen Welker [does]. I could not. I would slit my throat after about maybe two of those briefings if I had to sit in that room every day.”

