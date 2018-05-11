Limbaugh: Mueller’s Investigation ‘a Cover-up’ of Obama DOJ, FBI Effort to Destroy Trump Presidency

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh speculated that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, and has expanded into an investigation of wrongdoing by Trump campaign operatives, has an ulterior motive.
Many have tried to compare Trump’s administration to that of Nixon during the Watergate scandal, but Limbaugh said the analogy of Watergate is more appropriate for the Obama administration.
According to Limbaugh, the Mueller probe has the purpose of covering up efforts by the Obama Department of Justice and FBI to taint Donald Trump’s presidency.
“If you want to draw a Watergate parallel, you have to draw the parallel not to Trump. Trump hasn’t bugged anybody,” Limbaugh said. “Trump has not planted listening devices. Trump does not have informants. He did not have informants in the Hillary campaign. That was all Obama! Nixon’s Plumbers, they left a bug inside the headquarters. It didn’t work. Obama put an actual human being in Trump’s campaign! Nixon knew nothing about the ‘plumbers.'”
“But what did Obama know about the mole in the Trump campaign and when did he know it?” he continued. “So if you really want to draw the Watergate analogy, it points right to Barack Obama. Note: None of that is being investigated. Not a single shred of it. Not a morsel of that is being investigated. In fact, I believe that this entire investigation of Trump is actually a cover-up of what the Obama intelligence community — Department of Justice, FBI — did to try to nail Trump during the campaign and to corrupt his transition period after he won the election to destroy or paralyze his presidency.”
